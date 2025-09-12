Lane closures at Atlanta airport to impact weekend travel

ATLANTA — If you are going to the airport this weekend, there will be lane closures for ongoing improvements from 10PM Friday until 5AM Monday.

This primarily affects people using the South Terminal, which serves Delta passengers.

Though the inner lanes by the curb will remain open, the outer lanes will be closed.

Signage and agents will be directing travelers through the work zone and to exit hourly parking, and drivers will be directed to the lower level exits.

The Park ATL shuttles from outer lots will be shifted to the lower level ramps as well.

Shuttle pickups will be at Door 2 on the south lower level.

Shuttle drop-offs will be at Door 1 on the north lower level.

Stairs and escalators will provide access to terminal ticketing and baggage claim.