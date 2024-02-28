Laken Riley murder: Protesters disrupt Athens mayor’s news conference

A group of protesters is calling for the mayor of Athens to resign over the murder of a University of Georgia student.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, a group of residents shouted over Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz as he spoke.

“You allowed this to happen sir,” one protester yelled, as several other demonstrators chanted, “Resign now! Resign!”

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested last week in connection to the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. Other protesters in the room held signs that read, “blood on your hands” and “make Athens safe again”.

Riley was found dead near a running trail on UGA’s campus Thursday, Feb. 22, after she went for a jog.

Jose Ibarra, 26, has since been arrested and charged with murder. Investigators said they don’t believe Riley and Ibarra knew each other and that it was a “crime of opportunity.”

According to court documents, Ibarra beat Riley to death and then concealed her body in the woods.

The University of Georgia announced Tuesday that it has approved more than seven million dollars to improve campus security.

Among the $7.3 million changes are a permanent 20% increase of the UGA Police Department’s budget to help recruit and retain top-notch officers.

The university will also be adding more security cameras, lighting upgrades and license plate readers. The additions will focus on where students regularly congregate at night, like the libraries and Tate Student Center.

Lighting upgrades to the campus include more crosswalks near residence halls and 400 lights being converted to LEDs to make areas brighter at night.

They will also install security camera-blue light call boxes across the campus.

The RideSmart program, which the university offers through a partnership with Lyft, offers a 50% discount to UGA students. It will be extended to be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Riley’s father, John Phillips, released a statement on behalf of the family on a GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral expenses and to set up a foundation in her name:

“On behalf of our entire family we would like send out a heartfelt thank you for your donations and overwhelming support. Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and overall person in general. Her love for the Lord was exemplified in every aspect of her life. She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way. Every single dollar donated will go towards starting the Laken Hope Riley Foundation and will be used to drive homicide awareness and safety for women. Again, thank you for your kind support and we love you all!”

Riley was a nursing student at Augusta University’s Athens campus and a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority at UGA.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe account has raised more than $150,000.

