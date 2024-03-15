LAKEN RILEY MURDER: Man accused of killing nursing student on UGA campus asks for jury trial

ATHENS, Ga. — The man accused of murdering a 22-year-old nursing student on the University of Georgia campus last month has asked for a jury trial.

Laken Riley was found beaten to death along a trail on UGA’s campus on Feb. 22.

The next day, Venezuelan native Jose Ibarra, 26, was arrested on murder charges. His two brothers were also arrested on charges related to being in the country illegally. They are both being held in federal custody. Ibarra is being held in the Athens Clarke-County jail.

Court filings show that Ibarra’s attorney has asked for a jury trial and that Ibarra will not waive his rights.

Ibarra has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another.

An autopsy showed that Riley died from blunt force trauma to the head.