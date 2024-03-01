Local

Laken Riley: Family, friends to gather for celebration of life for nursing student

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends will come together on Friday for a celebration of life service for 22-year-old Laken Riley.

Police found the Augusta University nursing student dead on Feb. 22 near the intramural fields on the University of Georgia’s campus. The next day, police arrested and charged Jose Ibarra in her murder.

On Friday, Woodstock City Church will hold a celebration of life service for Riley, beginning with visitation for family and friends at 12 p.m. and followed by the service at 2 p.m.

Riley grew up in Cherokee County and graduated from River Ridge High School in 2020. Those who knew Riley remembered her as “a selfless giver” and said her passion for others is what led to her enrolling in nursing school.

“Her smile was extremely infectious, and she spread joy to others everywhere she went,” her obituary reads.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the GoFundMe account. All the money raised will go towards starting the Laken Riley Foundation to “drive homicide awareness and safety for women.”

“Laken was an amazing daughter, sister, friend and an overall extraordinary person. She will be missed every day, but we promise to honor her life moving forward in a very big way,” her family wrote.

