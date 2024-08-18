Lake Acworth closed after sewage spill for precautionary measures

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Lake Acworth has been closed after a sewage spill is believed to had led to the death of fish.

Cobb Water officials requested the closure following a sewage spill from a nearby manhole. Because of this, the city of Acworth closed lake access at the Beach at Cauble Park.

The spill is being investigated by Cobb Water officials after they noticed a fish kill in a nearby creek. Water officials are taking samples of the creek and nearby Lake Acworth waters for testing.

Officials say that while the spill does not rise to level of being classified as a “major spill”, they requested the closure simply to err on the side of caution.

The spill occurred when crews were called to a report of sewage leaking from a manhole near a creek that feeds the lake, officials said.

Crews cleared the line quickly but found the fish kill during their investigation.

Results from the testing are expected on Sunday, officials said.



