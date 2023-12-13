Local

Labor Dept. says Ga. businesses owe workers more than $2.2M – some of the money could be yours

ATLANTA — According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division, there are workers in every state who might be owed back wages from their employers.

In Georgia, USDOL officials said more than 7,000 people were collectively owed more than $2.2 million.

Of those workers, 946 are Atlantans, and businesses owe them a total of $437,942, according to data provided by the USDOL.

While Atlanta topped Georgia’s list for wages owed, it wasn’t the location with the most workers due some cash.

Early County had 1,446 workers owed back wages, but collectively, those workers are owed just $30,056.

So, how can you check to see if you’re owed money?

The USDOL Wage and Hour Division keeps a database for people to search for potential owed wages.

On the Department of Labor site, workers who may have been shorted can plug in their employer name and state to start looking for owed wages.

Once you find where you work, you can enter your full name to see if you’re owed any unpaid wages.

