KSU unveils upgraded recreation center, wellness center at Marietta campus

MARIETTA, Ga. — Kennesaw State University unveiled its upgraded Marietta Student Recreation Center and Wellness Center on Tuesday.

The 36,000-square-foot recreation center, which originally opened on the Marietta Campus in 1996, will have more space for weights and fitness equipment, according to a news release.

The new structure will also be more energy efficient, according to officials.

Amenities also include courts for volleyball, racquetball and pickleball.

The university said 83% of the equipment at the facility will be new.

The center will employ more than 30 student staff members, according to a news release.

