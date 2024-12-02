Local

KSU hires Jaguars running backs coach to take over its football program

Kennesaw State football helmet (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Kennesaw State has hired an NFL assistant to lead its football program.

Jerry Mack will replace Brian Bohannon, whose departure was a bit controversial last month. Bohannon disputed with reports that he had stepped down as KSU’s football coach.

Mack is a 20-year coaching veteran. He served most recently as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He also coached three seasons as the running backs coach at Tennessee.

Mack said he, his wife and three children are excited to join the KSU family.

