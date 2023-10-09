Local

Kirk Franklin to perform free pop-up concert tonight at metro Atlanta megachurch

Kirk Franklin (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) (Earl Gibson III)

One of the best-selling Gospel artists of all-time will make an appearance in DeKalb County.

Kirk Franklin will perform a pop-up performance at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Monday night.

“We are beyond thrilled to host this special pop-up performance and listening experience featuring one of the most internationally acclaimed and revolutionary artists of our time,” New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said. “Kirk’s unique ability to transcend generations, race, culture and music genres speaks to his undeniable gifts in music and ministry. We are blessed to have him at New Birth for this enlightening, uplifting and life-changing experience.”

On Friday, Franklin released “Father’s Day,” his first studio album in four years.

Monday night’s event is free at New Birth, which is located off Woodrow Road in Stonecrest. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and Franklin is scheduled to go on at 7:30 p.m.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!