Kirby Smart calls UGA backup safety an ‘idiot’ for appearing to celebrate loss to Ole Miss

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia backup safety Jake Pope issued an apology on Monday after a video of him appearing to celebrate following the Bulldogs’ 28-10 loss at Mississippi on the field with Rebels fans drew sharp criticism from Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Pope said in an explanation he posted on X he was surprised to see longtime family friends from his hometown of Buford, Georgia, on the field. He said his friends, including one wearing the jersey of Ole Miss offensive lineman Reece McIntyre, also from Buford, “were extremely excited to see me after the game. I was also surprised to see them as well. And that’s why you saw the reaction that I gave via the video.”

In the video, a smiling Pope jumped up and down with his friends.

When asked about the video on Monday, Smart said: “What an idiot. I mean just stupid. I didn’t see it until today, but he’s embarrassed about it. He’s upset about it. That’s obviously a childhood friend of his that he grew up and played with there at Buford and he knows him, hadn’t seen him in forever, but just not real smart.”

“What an idiot”



Kirby Smart on the viral video of UGA player Jake Pope ‘celebrating’ with a friend following the Ole Miss game on the field pic.twitter.com/JDRkCy4T7M — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 11, 2024

Georgia dropped nine spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press Top 25 following the loss. The Bulldogs return home to play No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Pope posted his apology soon after Smart’s news conference.

“First and foremost, I want to say sorry for the way it was taken out of perspective and has caused distractions/commotion for my teammates and coaches,” Pope said. “This is not representative of who I am in any way. And no way, shape or form would I ever celebrate a loss in this program. And anyone who knows me well knows that.”

Pope transferred to Georgia from Alabama and has played in three games this season.

Ole Miss fans rushed onto the field before the end of the game and again after the game and Pope said “I was trying to get off the field to safety” when he was surprised by his friends.

“I am Georgia through thick and thin and have never loved a group of guys more than the guys I go to battle with day in and day out,” Pope said. “Lastly, and once again, I’m sorry to my teammates, coaches and fans all around about the way that video looked.”

Smart said he wasn’t going to focus on Pope’s mistake.

“To be honest with you, I don’t have time to waste energy on that,” Smart said. “You know what I’m saying? My focus is on Tennessee. I’m not worried about that.”