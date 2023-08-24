Kevin Hart in wheelchair after injuring himself trying to race former Falcons player

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kevin Hart says he learned a valuable lesson about getting older after he tried to race a former NFL running back.

Hart revealed on his Instagram page Wednesday that tore several muscles from competing in a 40-yard dash against Stevan Ridley. In the video, the comedian and actor showed the wheelchair he is now using.

“The age 40 is real...it’s not a game. Respect that age. Age will make you respect it,” Hart said. “I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

Hart said he and Ridley were having a debate on who was faster. Ridley played in NFL games for five different teams, including the New England Patriots and one season with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’”

During the race, Hart tore his lower abdomen and hip abductors.

“What am I doing? Why did I ever race? Now, I can’t walk,” Hart said. “I got to be the stupidest man alive.”

Ridley shared Hart’s post to his Instagram story.

“I saw @TomBrady do it at your age. So I figured you had the juice too big bro!” Ridley joked. “My bad @kevinhartforeal! Heal up and keep making us all laugh!”

