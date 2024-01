KENNESAW, Ga. — There is a new addition to one metro Atlanta police department.

The Kennesaw Police Department is welcoming their newest officer, K9 Halo.

K9 Halo is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands.

On Thursday, K9 Halo was introduced to the mayor and city council.

According to the department, K9 Halo will live, work and play with his partner, Ofc. Burns.

