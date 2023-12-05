Kennesaw Airman identified as one of 8 killed in military training exercise off coast of Japan

WASHINGTON — Nearly a week after a military plane crashed off the coast of Japan, the U.S. Air Force has identified the eight service members who died in the training mission.

Eight people were aboard a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey when it crashed on Nov. 29 off the shore of Yakushima Island, Japan. Officials said the rescue operation is now a recovery operation.

The Air Force confirmed that one of the victims was 25-year-old Staff Sgt. Jake Turnage, of Kennesaw. Officials said Turnage was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing at Yokota Air Base. His family posted a statement on Facebook:

“Friends,

For those that have not heard, Jake was on the Osprey that crashed on Wednesday in Japan. This morning, we received official notice from the Air Force that Jake died in the crash. We grieve but not as those with no hope. Jake is with Jesus. We will share more later but for now we wanted to keep you in the loop. Thank you all for praying for us. We haven’t responded to every message and text but know that you are an encouragement to us and we feel deeply loved.

For now we appreciate your prayers for us and other families that are going through this too. We will send out a more detailed update at a later time.

Love,

Jim, Rachel, Jayce & Jessa”

On Monday, the Air Force said six of the eight crew members’ remains had been located. Three of those have been recovered. The two lost crew members were unlikely to have survived and the search for their remains was continuing, the Air Force said Tuesday.

The lost crew members also include:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota, was a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training, assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, was a residency trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida, was a medical operations flight chief assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob “Jake” M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Mass., Direct Support Operator assigned to the 43rd Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1, Operating Location, Yokota Air Base, Japan

The Air Force has only confirmed Galliher is one of the six Airmen whose remains were found. It’s unclear if Turnage’s remains have been located.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and peers of all who are impacted by this mishap and loss of life,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, Air Force Special Operations Command commander. “In times like these, where service to our nation is not just a personal commitment but also a legacy woven into the fabric of our families, the depth of sorrow is immeasurable. The honorable service of these eight Airmen to this great Nation will never be forgotten, as they are now among the giants who shape our history.”

