Kamala Harris to make another visit to Atlanta on Tuesday

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is making another trip to Atlanta next week.

Harris will meet with community leaders to discuss the importance of protecting voting rights and other “hard-fought, hard-won freedoms,” according to a press release.

Harris has made ten trips to Georgia since being sworn in.

In 2023, Harris visited in September for the “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour which focused on young leaders.

Harris also attended the tribute service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter back in November.

In December she attended the Celebration Bowl, which is an annual championship football game that celebrates HBCUs.

Harris and President Joe Biden will be up for reelection later this year.