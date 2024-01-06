Local

Kamala Harris to make another visit to Atlanta on Tuesday

The New York Times Hosts Its Annual DealBook Summit NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Ross Sorkin returns for the NYT summit for a day of interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen, C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and leaders in business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris is making another trip to Atlanta next week.

Harris will meet with community leaders to discuss the importance of protecting voting rights and other “hard-fought, hard-won freedoms,” according to a press release.

Harris has made ten trips to Georgia since being sworn in.

In 2023, Harris visited in September for the “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour which focused on young leaders.

Harris also attended the tribute service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter back in November.

In December she attended the Celebration Bowl, which is an annual championship football game that celebrates HBCUs.

Harris and President Joe Biden will be up for reelection later this year.

