K9 tracks Gwinnett County man wanted for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, cruelty to children

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police body camera video shows a man running from officers as they tried to arrest him for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.

They lost sight of him once he ran into the wood line, so they brought in a K9 to help.

On July 29, Gwinnett County police were called to Royal Cove in Lawrenceville after regarding an assault.

Officers spoke with the suspect, Javaris Virgin, 30, of Lawrenceville. His ex-girlfriend told police that he injured her during an argument and broke her phone.

The victim told officers that she asked Virgin to return her car after they broke up. After Virgin refused to give the car back, that’s when they got into an argument, and Virgin grabbed the victim’s wrist, leaving injuries.

A witness captured some of the incident on video and that’s when GCPD took out warrants for battery, criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree

Virgin left the area before the police arrived.

On Saturday, officers received another call to the home after the same victim called the police and told them that Virgin punched her during an argument.

When police arrived, they tried to arrest Virgin, but he ran away into a woodline and disappeared from the officers.

Sgt. Doan and K9 Nitrot tracked Virgin through several different properties. Doan and K9 Nitrot eventually found him hiding in the bushes.

Virgin was arrested and charged with additional charges of false imprisonment and obstruction of police officers.