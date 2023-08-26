K9 Kilo recovering after being shot in the line of duty, Coweta County police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing the investigation into a deadly shooting that left a K9 injured.

Grantville police said K9 Kilo, one of their former K9 units, is continuing to recover after being shot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Friday, Coweta County deputies attempted to stop a man from speeding.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Richard Fields II.

When Fields did not stop, deputies chased him until his car wrecked into a patrol vehicle, injuring the deputy who was inside.

After the crash, GBI officials said Fields got out of his car and was attacked by K9 Kilo. He then pointed a handgun at deputies, prompting them to fire their weapons.

GBI officials confirmed that Fields was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

According to the GBI, K9 Kilo and the deputy are expected to recover from their injuries.

“Prayers for our former officer and for our former K9 Kilo,” Grantville police said. “Our thoughts are with the law enforcement and all persons that are and will be affected by this sad situation.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group