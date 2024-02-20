Juvenile arrested in shooting that killed Tri-Cities student following basketball game

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police have arrested a juvenile in a deadly shooting following a basketball game earlier this month at Tri-Cities High School.

East Point police said a 15-year-old was shot multiple times after the game.

Following the shooting Feb. 9, school officials confirmed 10th grader Mario Bailey died from his injuries and that he was a student at the high school.

Another teen was also injured in the shooting.

“My whole heart is gone,” Bailey’s mother Shanice Bailey said.

Bailey remembered her only child as a kind, caring, and ambitious teen and sophomore at Tri-Cities High School where he was a proud member of the Junior ROTC.

“From the military, he wanted to go to college,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she dropped Mario off at the basketball game, and after the game, videos on social media showed an all-out melee in the parking lot. Someone started shooting and by the time the bullets stopped flying, Mario had died.

“I barely can breathe. I’m barely sleeping and I’m barely eating,” Bailey said.

Police still have not said what led up the shooting.