Just two drinks a day may increase risk of alcohol-related death

ATLANTA — A new study is examining how much alcohol may be too much when it comes to health risks.

According to the latest Alcohol Intake and Health Study, consuming an average of two alcoholic drinks per day, or 14 drinks per week, was associated with an increased risk of alcohol-related health problems and death.

The new analysis found that this level of alcohol consumption increased alcohol-related mortality risk to 1 in 25.

Researchers said alcohol-related health risks increase steadily as consumption rises, with higher levels of drinking linked to greater risk.

The study also found that alcohol does not appear to provide an overall health benefit at any level of drinking.

The findings were published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.