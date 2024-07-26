Local

‘Just a little girl:’ Dad of missing 12-year-old reacts after she’s found safe nearly 2 months later

By WSBTV

Antonio Agustin (L) and Maria Gomez-Perez (R) (Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office/Hall County Sheriff's Office)

By WSBTV

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The father of a 12-year-old girl missing from Gainesville is safe tonight after vanishing nearly eight weeks ago.

Maria was found Thursday night with a 34-year-old man in Dover, Ohio nine hours from her home. Investigators have determined that Maria met Antonio Agustin online and he drove to Georgia to abduct her.

On Friday, Francisco spoke exclusively to Maria’s father, Andres Gomez, after he learned his daughter had been found. He said he’s prayed day and night for his little girl’s safe return.

“I didn’t think I was going to find her again,” Gomez said through a translator. “Many times, I thought that she was dead.”

Deputies said that last week, someone claiming to be Maria sent her father a Facebook message telling him to stop searching for her and that she wasn’t coming home. Detectives tracked computers and phones to Agustin and eventually to a swimming pool in Dover. From there, they tracked Maria and Agustin to a shopping center, where they rescued Maria and arrested Agustin.

“She’s 12 years old. She’s a little girl,” Gomez said. “She has a life in front of her. She wants to study. She wants to go to school.”

Investigators said Agustin communicated with Maria online for a long time before deciding to abduct her.

Gomez is worried he may have hurt more children. Investigators are looking into Agustin’s background to see if anyone else is at risk.

Child Services is now working with Maria to determine what is best for her.

Agustin will face charges in both Ohio and in Hall County.

Gomez thanked the community, who rallied around him to help keep the pressure on investigators to find his daughter.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!