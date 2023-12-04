Jury selection underway for woman accused of shooting, killing man after hit-and-run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a woman accused of following a hit-and-run driver and then shooting and killing him when he didn’t surrender.

Hannah Payne, 25, faces malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the May 2019 incident that left 67-year-old Kenneth Herring dead.

In the courtroom, potential jurors were questioned about the high-profile case. One panel of 15 said they hadn’t heard of the case and could be impartial. WSB followed Payne as she left the courthouse right after she rejected a plea where the state offered her life with parole.

Payne’s attorney, Matt Tucker countered with a 5 year sentence. Prosecutors quickly rejected that.

It all stems from an incident where police say Herring got into a minor collision with a truck. They say he stopped, then got in his car and drove off, possibly because of a medical emergency.

Officers say Payne saw what happened, called 911 and followed Herring. Police say 911 told her not to follow him.

Prosecutors say Payne cut Herring off at Riverdale Road and Forest Parkway and went to his car with a gun.

There was a struggle and Herring was shot and killed.

Back in 2019, Jones spoke to Herring’s estranged wife. Christina Herring questioned Payne’s decision to pursue.

“Why would you get out of the car until the police came? That would have been logical. If they told you to stay in the car why would you get out?” she said.

Payne’s attorney says Payne was initially told to pursue. Back in 2019, Matt Tucker said Payne had good intentions.

“It just seems like it’s an unfortunate situation of a good Samaritan trying to stop a person on a hit-and-run,” he said. Tucker claims this is a case of self-defense.

Meanwhile, the NAACP has its eye on this case. It posted a message on social media, asking people to come to court to watch the trial.

“Come to support Mr. Herring’s family and to make sure that justice is accomplished,” Gerald Griggs said.

She faces life with or without parole. Payne is currently out on bond.

