Jury selection begins for medical transport driver involved in crash that killed 2 women

ATLANTA — Jury selection is set to begin Thursday in the trial of a medical transport driver accused of causing the deaths of two women.

Police charged John Walker with two counts of vehicular homicide and other traffic violations earlier this year. His defense attorney will argue it was just a tragic accident.

The crash happened on March 20 along Campbellton Road when police said Walker hit a curb and caused a head-on collision. Paramedic Ti’quita Miles and the other driver, 29-year-old Jada Whatley, died in the crash.

Walker and the patient being transported survived with serious injuries.

Walker, 19, had just started training to drive the medical transport van. Walker’s attorney says his client has expressed regret, and they plan to fight the charges once the trial begins.

“When we get to court, we’re going to certainly be asserting that this was a misfortune and unfortunate accident,” attorney Jackie Patterson said.

Patterson says they hope to pick a jury by Thursday afternoon and start opening statements. He said the judge plans to begin testimony on Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with a close friend of Miles a week after the crash. She said it was hard for her to believe a good friend, who she calls her sister, died.

“I was about to get off work, and her mom called me,” Quesha Goss said. “She was crying, and I just kind of like broke down. I just sat there; I probably sat in my car for two hours before I even proceeded to go anywhere because I was kind of in denial. I started calling her phone and texting her and just like asking her to please pick up.”

Goss said Miles’ family has been focused on caring for her eight-year-old son.





