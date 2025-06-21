Local

Jury finds Georgia man guilty of child molestation

By Miles Montgomery
Gavel on a desk in front of law books
Courtroom gavel (heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was found guilty after being accused of sexual battery and child molestation stemming from a 2021 investigation.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway the charges following a five-day trial against 48-year-old Canton man Brian James Holland.

In December of 2021, the Canton Police Department received a 911 call from a parent who said his daughter was at Holland’s home.

During forensic interviews conducted as part of the investigation, two girls disclosed three separate incidents in which Holland inappropriately touched or rubbed them.

Georgia officials say the girls were 12 and 14 years old at the time.

One of the girls informed investigators that she “reported the abuse to a family member who advised her to “forgive” Holland since he was intoxicated at the time,” officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled on June 30.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!