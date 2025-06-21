Jury finds Georgia man guilty of child molestation

CANTON, Ga. — A Georgia man was found guilty after being accused of sexual battery and child molestation stemming from a 2021 investigation.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway the charges following a five-day trial against 48-year-old Canton man Brian James Holland.

In December of 2021, the Canton Police Department received a 911 call from a parent who said his daughter was at Holland’s home.

During forensic interviews conducted as part of the investigation, two girls disclosed three separate incidents in which Holland inappropriately touched or rubbed them.

Georgia officials say the girls were 12 and 14 years old at the time.

One of the girls informed investigators that she “reported the abuse to a family member who advised her to “forgive” Holland since he was intoxicated at the time,” officials said.

Sentencing is scheduled on June 30.