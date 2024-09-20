Local

Jury finds former Atlanta police officer not guilty after killing teen trying to steal patrol car

By WSBTV

Oliver Simmonds According to prosecutors, Oliver Simmonds, who was off duty at the time, became upset when he saw 18-year-old D’Ettrick Griffin trying to steal his unmarked patrol car from a gas station in southwest Atlanta in 2019. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A jury in Fulton County has found a former Atlanta police officer not guilty on all charges after shooting and killing an 18-year-old who was stealing his unmarked police car from a gas station.

The jury deliberated for over four hours over whether the officer’s life was in danger when he pulled the trigger.

According to prosecutors, Oliver Simmonds, who was off duty at the time, became upset when he saw 18-year-old D’Ettrick Griffin trying to steal his unmarked patrol car from a gas station in southwest Atlanta in 2019.

Simmonds admitted to firing twice into the car, killing Griffin. He is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

In February, a judge denied his motion for immunity.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!