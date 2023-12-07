Jurors in YSL RICO trial told to stay off social media after concerns videos could show up online

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony in the RICO trial against alleged criminal street gang YSL and rapper Young Thug came to an abrupt stop on Wednesday after a juror expressed concern over seeing a video of herself on social media.

Instead of issuing a mistrial, Judge Ural Glanville issued a stern warning to the jurors, telling them that they are not allowed to go on social media for the duration of the trial.

During an afternoon break, one of the jurors saw herself on a monitor. She said that back in October before the jury was set, she saw a video on social media that showed the same monitor.

So she was concerned that it may have shown their faces.

A deputy told her to take a screenshot. While doing so, she scrolled to the video but claimed she did not hit play and only looked at the thumbnail.

“I need to ask you a couple of questions. Within the last, I would say 30 minutes, you shared a video on your phone with Sergeant Ingram. Is that right?” the judge asked.

Afterward, Judge Glanville called on every juror and alternate and asked if they had heard any conversation about the media. They all replied no.

After meeting with prosecutors and defense, they agreed to end the day and resume testimony in the morning.

