Junk-filled yard in Gwinnett a nuisance to neighbors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors are calling a Gwinnett home covered in garbage a nuisance house.

There are piles of trash in both the front and back yard, as well as car batteries, furniture, building materials and more strewn across the property on Riva Ridge Drive.

The mess didn’t pop up overnight, but has been a problem months in the making. Neighbors say it brings down the property value of their homes.

“It’s wrong. This is a residential neighborhood. Always has been. I don’t know what’s going on,” one neighbor said. “It creates a nuisance. It’s ugly.”

Multiple neighbors said the house in unincorporated Norcross has had junk in the yard for more than six months. Neighbors said their quiet community is being affected by the eyesore.

“It brings the housing value down,” one neighbor said.

Officials from Gwinnett County were questioned about the property and a spokesperson said code enforcement took the property owner to court this week, but the property owner didn’t show up. A judge extended the case to April 30.

“I know I’ve called code enforcement several times myself and nothing ever seems to get done,” a neighbor said.

Neighbors said they hoped code enforcement would force the homeowner to come clean up the property.