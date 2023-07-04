July 4th forecast: Risk of storms in the afternoon and evening, AJC Peachtree Road Race cancelled

If you’re planning on grilling out or going to a fireworks show this Fourth of July, make sure you’re prepared for the possibility of storms.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards warns of an on and off risk of strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. In fact, the first severe thunderstorm to have a great affect on Independence Day celebrations occurred right on top of Piedmont Park at the end of the AJC Peachtree Road Race, leading to the early cancellation of the race.

It’s a good thing I started and finished the AJC Peachtree Road Race when I did… Last minute thunderstorm canceled the race! ⚡️⛈👀🏃‍♀️🍑 #ATLwx #GAwx #AJCPRR https://t.co/SDRS7SqBue — Christina Edwards (@ChristinaWSBwx) July 4, 2023

Currently, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for much of north Georgia. For those who ran in the AJC Peachtree Road Race this morning, officials said they began under yellow flag conditions.

Here’s what you need to know for the holiday.

Threats: Damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain.

Storms could disrupt or postpone some fireworks displays

Rain chances will wind down late evening.

Very warm and humid today. Highs near 90 degrees, which is near normal.





