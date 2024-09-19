Julie Chrisley asks judge if she can appear in ‘civilian clothing’ for resentencing

ATLANTA — With Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing a week away, she’s asking a federal judge if she can wear civilian clothing to the hearing and not a prison jumpsuit.

Chrisley’s attorney filed the motion on Wednesday for the request, but so far the judge in the case has not made a ruling on the request.

An appeals court judge vacated Julie’s sentence in June over her 2022 fraud conviction with her husband Todd, whose 12-year sentence was upheld.

On Monday, the government filed its sentencing recommendation for next week’s hearing, telling the judge in the case that Julie Chrisley should still serve the seven years that she was sentenced to originally.

“At the first sentencing, the government recommended a within-guidelines sentence; at resentencing, the government will urge the Court to do the same, namely, to re-impose the same 84-month sentence, which is within the new adjusted guidelines range,” the government said in their filing.

Julie’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” and Peter Tarantino, their accountant, were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison.

The Chrisleys were originally sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison.

A federal judge ruled that Julie must appear for her resentencing in person after asking to do it remotely. She is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service as she gets ready for next week’s hearing.

Court documents showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.



