Judge upholds Georgia election law provision; Raffensperger calls ruling a win

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is applauding a federal judge’s decision to reject another challenge to the state’s controversial election law.

The ruling focused on absentee ballot applications. Advocacy groups argued the law violated free speech by restricting their ability to send out pre-filled mailers to voters. But a U.S. District Judge sided with state officials, saying the mass mailings had caused voter confusion and placed strain on county election offices.

Raffensperger praised the ruling, calling it a victory for the state. “This one specifically was to reduce voter confusion and strengthen voter confidence and also to make our elections more efficient,” he said.

The judge’s decision marks another legal win for Georgia as lawsuits continue to challenge different parts of the election law.