Judge schedules date to hear evidence in misconduct allegations against Fulton DA Fani Willis

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has scheduled a hearing for a motion filed by one of the co-defendants in the Georgia election indictment who accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of misconduct.

Michael Roman and his attorneys filed a motion in January for his charges to be dismissed, alleging that Willis had an “improper relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

The defense attorney who made those explosive allegations said that she has eyewitnesses.

“I would never have filed something like this if I didn’t have multiple sources to corroborate,” Ashleigh Merchant said about the motion she filed on behalf of her client, Michael Roman, alleging an improper relationship between Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, possibly tainting the case.

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jeff DiSantis said in a previous statement that the office will respond to the allegations in court filings and they “look forward to addressing the matter.”

Judge Scott McAfee scheduled an evidentiary hearing on Feb. 15. Willis has until Feb. 2 to respond.

