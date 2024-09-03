Judge orders Trump campaign to stop using Isaac Hayes song at rallies

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ordered the campaign of former President Donald Trump to stop using a song by music legend Isaac Hayes at events.

Hayes co-wrote the hit song, ‘Hold on, I’m Comin,’ in 1966. It was originally released and popularized by soul and R&B duo Sam & Dave.

The decision was made at an emergency injunction inside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Downtown Atlanta.

Attorneys with the Hayes estate said Team Trump has played the song more than 100 times, over two years at various rallies and Trump events.

Attorneys for musical artists like Beyonce, Foo Fighters, and Celine Dion have requested the Trump campaign to stop playing their songs at rallies or in videos.