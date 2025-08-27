Local

Judge holds Fulton County commissioners in civil contempt for refusing to appoint two GOP nominees

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)
FULTON COUNTY, GA — According to WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien, “Fulton County Judge David Emerson will hold county commissioners in civil contempt for refusing to approve a pair of GOP nominees to the county election board. They will be fined $10K a day beginning Friday and they will have to pay attorneys fees.”

Amid the ongoing fight over Republican appointees to the Fulton County Election Board, Senior Superior Court Judge David Emerson called an emergency hearing Wednesday morning.

Fulton County commissioners were cited after they defied a judge’s order requiring them to appoint two Republican nominees to the county election board.

Attorney Trey Oliver who represents the Fulton County Republican party asked the judge to find the commissioners in civil and criminal contempt for not voting in favor of the appointment of Julie Adams and Jason Frazier after they were ordered to.

But Attorney Don Samuel who represents the commissioners says they wanted the process to play out.

