Judge considers divorce case involving prosecutors in Georgia Trump probe

A Cobb County judge is set to hear arguments on Monday over whether to enforce a subpoena issued to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of her colleague’s divorce case.

Willis received the subpoena amid allegations that she and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were involved in an inappropriate relationship while working on the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson will also consider whether to unseal the divorce case involving Nathan Wade, “who has helped lead the Donald Trump election interference case for more than two years, and his estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade.”

The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin add that the “closely watched hearing will help determine whether potentially damaging information about the prosecutors ends up in the hands of the media, defense attorneys and critics of the racketeering case.

“Opponents of the prosecution are hoping it contains details that could help undermine the probe.”

Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney for defendant Mike Roman, made the allegations about Willis and Wade in a court filing earlier this month. The AJC reports Merchant will argue in favor of making the records public, underscoring that they “contain evidence about the prosecutors’ alleged personal relationship.”

Earlier this month, speaking from the pulpit at Big Bethel Baptist Church in downtown Atlanta, Willis referenced what she believes to be a double standard by those accusing her of giving Wade preferential treatment and pay while working for her.

Willis did not use Wade’s name as she launched into the speech, only telling audience members at the historical church that the special prosecutor she hired was the same person hired in a different county to do a similar job at a much higher pay rate.

She spoke glowingly about the credentials of everyone on her team and the importance of their jobs.

Willis was at Big Bethel Church to speak ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday.

Trump referenced Willis at a pre-caucus rally in Iowa on Jan. 14, saying the allegations are proof that the case against him in Georgia should be dropped.

“You saw Fani Willis gave her boyfriend a million bucks to go get Trump,” he said. “She has been exposed. I can’t imagine they can continue on with that case... they should drop that Georgia case.”

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest on this developing story

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story

©2024 Cox Media Group