Judge blocks Georgia law restricting hormone therapy for transgender inmates

ATLANTA — Georgia’s prison system must continue providing hormone therapy to transgender inmates after a federal judge ruled a newly passed state law unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert determined that denying gender-affirming care violates constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment. She ordered the state to ensure inmates who had already been receiving hormones, and those who need it for medical reasons, to continue to have access to treatment.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr strongly criticized the ruling, calling it “absurd,” and says the state will appeal.

Lawyers for the state argued the judge ignored recent court decisions in other states, including a similar law in Tennessee. Governor Brian Kemp signed the Georgia measure earlier this year, prompting a walkout by House Democrats during the final vote.

Bill sponsor State Senator Randy Robertson says the goal was to clarify Department of Corrections policies regarding medical care. He states, “the Department of Corrections has issues related to lack of policy, lack of direction in certain areas, and whether we love it or not it’s our responsibility to take on that challenge.”

Georgia began providing gender-affirming care to inmates in 2016 following a separate lawsuit. State prison officials report more than 340 inmates have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and more than 100 were receiving hormone therapy as of June.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.