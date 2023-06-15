‘Joy to coach’: 16-year-old Ga. football player killed in drive-by shooting was innocent bystander

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Georgia community is mourning the loss of a high school football player who was shot and killed last week.

The Brunswick Police Department was called to Johnston Street last week in reference to shots fired call.

Officers said during the investigation, they learned two people were critically injured during a drive-by shooting.

Both victims, who authorities said appeared to be bystanders, were airlifted to the hospital.

According to WJCL-TV, a 16-year-old was found on the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The Brunswick Pirates Touchdown Club identified the 16-year-old as My’Kal Ellis.

WJCL-TV reports that Ellis played at Brunswick High School.

The Touchdown Club described Ellis as a “joy to coach, a tremendous teammate, and a great friend.”

“He was a guy that did everything right and had such a positive outlook on everything,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

The second victim’s identity and condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Terrance Turner of the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2906.

