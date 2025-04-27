Jonesboro officials seek public’s help after ongoing vandalism at Lee Street Park

JONESBORO, GA — City officials in Jonesboro are urging the public to stay vigilant after ongoing vandalism has repeatedly damaged Lee Street Park since its opening.

Authorities say the park has suffered multiple incidents of vandalism over time, impacting areas such as the concession stand, fountain, playground, park signage, restrooms, and the stage area. The latest acts of vandalism have now damaged the park’s stonework.

City leaders are asking residents and visitors to be observant and to report any suspicious activity to help maintain the park’s cleanliness, safety, and overall condition.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact local authorities.