Listen Live
cloudy-day
45°
H 56
L 33

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
45°
Partly Cloudy
H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    45°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    56°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    57°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 57° L 41°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays

Johnson-led Georgia Tech faces Minnesota in Quick Lane Bowl

Updated:

Quick Lane Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Georgia Tech by 5½

Series Record: First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Georgia Tech is motivated to send retiring coach Paul Johnson out with a win. Minnesota is hoping a victory will help its young team gain confidence for next season.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech's triple-option vs. Minnesota's defense. The Yellow Jackets average fewer than 10 passes a game, but they average a nation-best 335 yards rushing per game behind a unique offense that is hard to stop.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: WR Tyler Johnson. The All-Big Ten player had arguably the best season in school history as a receiver, making 74 catches for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: QB TaQuon Marshall. He ran for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns and threw for 824 yards and five scores with four interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech hired former Temple coach Geoff Collins to replace Johnson. ... Minnesota became bowl eligible with wins in two of its last three games — beating Purdue 41-10 and winning at Wisconsin 37-15, knocking off the Badgers for the first time in 15 years and for the first time on the road since 1994. ... Georgia Tech won six of its last eight after a 1-3 start. ... Minnesota played in the Quick Lane Bowl three years ago, beating Central Michigan 21-14. ... Tyler Johnson, a junior, is 10 catches from matching Eric Decker's single-season school record from 2008, 13 yards receiving away from equaling Ron Johnson's single-season mark from 2000 and a touchdown away from tying the school record set by Omar Douglas in 1993 and tied by Ron Johnson in 2000.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Christmas 'grinch' posing as Uber driver takes couple's dogs
    Christmas 'grinch' posing as Uber driver takes couple's dogs
    A grinch posing as an Uber driver tried to steal a couple's Christmas when he took off with their luggage including two dogs. >> Read more trending news But someone with a heart helped bring the holiday back. The King County, Washington, couple was headed to California for the Christmas holiday, but they wouldn't go without their dogs. 'He just picked up three bags, got in the car and left,' said Sandra Montez.  That is how she describes what happened outside her mother-in-law's house early Christmas morning. But the bags the man took included her two beloved dogs. 'My wife, everything in her life, she loves intensely,'  Perry Anderson said, 'and that includes the dogs.' They say this all happened at 5:30 a.m. Christmas Day in a Tukwila neighorhood some two miles from Sea-Tac Airport. Perry's mother lives here but they didn't want her to have to take them to the airport so early. So they scheduled an Uber.  About five minutes later, a person they assumed was the Uber driver showed up. 'It was dark,' Perry said. 'But he said 'is everything going?' And I said, 'Yeah.' And then I went in to get her and the kid and then he just drove off.' 'Basically, our luggage and the dogs were stolen,' Sandra said. It happened as he went to collect her and the rest of their luggage. 'He was gone maybe 30 seconds at most,' Sandra said. And seconds after that, the real Uber driver showed up.  They called Tukwila police. 'But we didn't have any information aside from it was a station wagon,' she said. 'It was a yellowish color?' 'Yellowish, brownish color, yeah,' replied her husband. Then they called KIRO-TV.  And just as it seemed the grinch might steal their Christmas. 'I get a call from a guy saying, 'are you a dog owner?' ' said Sandra. He told them someone had dropped Romeo and 15-year-old Mocha off at his house. And he wanted to return them. 'And he's, like, 'I'll meet you at the train station in Tukwila and I'll give you your dogs,’' she said. 'Aside from some Christmas gifts, we don't care. We got our dogs. And we're still going to get to home with family.'They said they didn't really believe his story. But they were so grateful, they gave him $50 anyway. An Uber spokeswoman called the situation “awful.” They suggest riders always wait for notification that their driver has arrived. And only then go outside to greet them.
  • Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
    Post-holiday, partial government shutdown to gain impact
    Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started. Wednesday brings the first full business day after several government departments and agencies closed up over the weekend due to a budgetary stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress. And there is no end in sight. So far, the public and federal workers have largely been spared inconvenience and hardship because government is closed on weekends and federal employees were excused from work on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a federal holiday. The shutdown began at midnight last Friday. Trump said Tuesday that the closed parts of the government will remain that way until Democrats agree to wall off the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements. He said he's open to calling the wall something else as long as he ends up with an actual wall. Asked when the government would reopen fully, Trump said he couldn't say. 'I can't tell you when the government's going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall or fence, whatever they'd like to call it,' Trump said, referring to Democrats who staunchly oppose walling off the border. 'I'll call it whatever they want, but it's all the same thing,' he told reporters after participating in a holiday video conference with representatives from all five branches of the military stationed in Alaska, Bahrain, Guam and Qatar. Trump argued that drug flows and human trafficking can only be stopped by a wall. 'We can't do it without a barrier. We can't do it without a wall,' he said. 'The only way you're going to do it is to have a physical barrier, meaning a wall. And if you don't have that then we're just not opening' the government. Democrats oppose spending money on a wall, preferring instead to pump the dollars into fencing, technology and other means of controlling access to the border. Trump argued that Democrats oppose a wall only because he is for one. The stalemate over how much to spend and how to spend it caused the partial government shutdown that began Saturday following a lapse in funding for departments and agencies that make up about 25 percent of the government. Some 800,000 government workers are affected. Many are on the job but must wait until after the shutdown to be paid again. Trump claimed that many of these workers 'have said to me and communicated, 'stay out until you get the funding for the wall.' These federal workers want the wall. The only one that doesn't want the wall are the Democrats.' Trump didn't say how he's hearing from federal workers, excluding those he appointed to their jobs or who work with him in the White House. But many rank-and-file workers have gone to social media with stories of the financial hardship they expect to face because of the shutdown. ___ Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant in Houston contributed to this report. ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Florida man builds handmade dollhouses for terminally ill children
    Florida man builds handmade dollhouses for terminally ill children
    It began with a father’s promise to his daughter. For the past eight years, Brendan Hoffman has built delicate dollhouses by hand for terminally ill children in Northeast Florida.  >> Read more trending news The loss of a child is a pain Hoffman knows firsthand. His daughter, Dawn, passed away from melanoma in 2009 at the age of 28.  “I made 36 promises to her before she passed and kept every one of them and one of them was to do this,” Hoffman said.  He devotes half of the year to building at least six dollhouses inside his garage in Nocatee.  From Victorian-style to a log cabin, each dollhouse has its own character. Hoffman even decorates them with wreaths and Christmas lights. The project starts in June, and the dollhouses are then donated every December to children in Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Community PedsCare program. “When these get dropped off, that’s my Christmas, that’s my satisfaction, my happiness. Knowing that these are going to put smiles on kids’ faces,” Hoffman said.  Hoffman said he’ll keep his promise to his daughter until his eyes and hands won’t allow him to do it. 
  • Family who survived terrifying deck collapse celebrates Christmas together
    Family who survived terrifying deck collapse celebrates Christmas together
    A local family is celebrating Christmas at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta more than a week after a deck collapsed beneath their feet.  Multiple family members were injured on the Dec. 15 accident as they were taking holiday pictures at their Rockdale County home. Channel 2's Michael Seiden  spoke to the family where they are surrounding one sister as she remains hospitalized.  Nikki Justus has been recovering since shattering her right leg and breaking both of her ankles. “I’m glad they came up here so I don’t have to be up here by myself,” Justus said. Justus was one of three sisters injured in the collapse. Her youngest sister, Sequoyah Justus, also suffered a compound leg fracture. Justus said there were at least a dozen people were on that deck when it gave way, crashing 10 feet to the ground. “We were trying to switch out who was taking photos and then the next thing we know, we just all went down,” Justus said. Investigators said several family members suffered broken bones. But none as serious as Nikki and Sequoyah. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shows off mouthwatering Christmas meal What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day AFTER Christmas? Ga. cuts food stamps for thousands with new system tracking recipients “I’m thankful that I’m alive here to tell the story,” Sequoyah Justus said. This family has a long road ahead of them. In fact, Nikki and Sequoyah will have to learn how to walk again on their own. Channel 2 Action News learned that the homes in the subdivision are some of the oldest in the area and were built in the 1960s and 1970s.  The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills for the family. You can donate HERE.
  • 7 small, doable, meaningful New Year's resolutions you can start today
    7 small, doable, meaningful New Year's resolutions you can start today
    Looking for a New Year's resolution? If you want one that will actually improve your health, don't overwhelm yourself, advised employee assistance program expert Mark J. Sagor. >> Read more trending news 'Successfully changing eating, activity or smoking behaviors requires steady and sustained effort and the vagaries of motivation, and the persistence of habit frequently derail the process,' he noted at the CompEAP blog. 'So if you can't rely on motivation to power your progress toward achieving your health goals what can you do? The answer is as powerful as it is counterintuitive: to make big gains you should start by thinking small.' That means while you may have a sweeping endgame in mind - losing 50 pounds, getting off insulin shots, running a marathon - a more modest New Year's resolution might be far more suitable.  Here are seven goals that are minor, yet beneficial. All of them will encourage sustained effort and help with larger goals down the road: Sure, walking 2 or 3 miles a day would be a great habit for the New Year. But if you're not ready to immerse yourself in walking, How Stuff Works Health notes, 'Significant health benefits can be realized by simply ceasing to sit and starting to move. The risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, non-insulin-dependent diabetes, and colon and breast cancers can be reduced just by becoming more physically active.' These three habits from Health.com will start you in the right direction:  Use the restroom one floor down (or up) at work instead of heading for the one just down the hall. Ditto with your coffee. Walk over to your co-worker's desk instead of communicating digitally Make a simple sugar-replacement shake each afternoon To avoid the negative health impact of too much sugar in the diet - including higher risk of heart disease - the American Heart Association recommends a daily target of no more than six level teaspoons for women and nine for men. But instead of a sweeping ban on all processed sugar, which is bound to backfire, resolve to take one simple step to cut down on sugar. AHA recommends sipping smoothies in the afternoon instead of having a sugary snack or sweetened coffee drink. Blend a half cup of frozen fruit (no added sugar) with 1/2 cup plain, unsweetened, low-fat Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup low-fat milk. Don't have a blender? Try mixing small pieces of fresh fruit with yogurt and milk and freezing for an hour. Start making your own salad dressing The heart health benefits of replacing saturated and trans fats with unsaturated fats, such as monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) are legion, from reducing the risk of heart disease to benefiting insulin levels and blood sugar controls. Still, it can seem overwhelming to introduce the MUFA/PUFA habit all at once. Instead, make the simpler change of switching to homemade salad dressing made with olive oil. Use it on all your homemade salads and as a marinade. After a month has gone by, consider switching to olive oil in other recipes, from pan popcorn to stir-fries and homemade pasta sauce. Aim to cut 50 calories a day According to Health.com, cutting just 50 calories a day, or even a couple of days a week, can cut down on your food intake over time. More importantly, it helps you to focus more on small things you can do instead of crashing your whole diet because a big goal seems overwhelming. Their tips for cutting 50 calories include: Downsize your glass of wine before dinner from 5 to 3 ounces. Invest in an oil spritzer for cooking instead of pouring from the bottle. Skip the 30 calories per tablespoon of barbecue sauce in favor of grilling with fresh herbs and basting with fat-free (and low-salt) broth. Exercise at your desk Instead of complaining that you can't get to the gym and are gaining weight each time you commute, dedicate yourself to one exercise per work day from Forbes' list of the 10 best exercises to do at your desk. Go for Meatless Mondays There are wide-ranging benefits to going vegetarian, according to Harvard Women's Health Watch. 'Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fiber, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids. As a result, they're likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.' If you've vowed to become vegetarian before but have always fallen short, try a simpler resolution: Meatless Mondays. You'll get one-seventh of any potential health benefits and once you see how inexpensive and delicious the cooking (and restaurant) options are, you may be encouraged to eat vegetarian even more often. Improve the air you breathe with houseplants If your motivation to get moving is truly at a low ebb, make a resolution where you don't do the work yourself. Get a few inexpensive houseplants for your home and workspace. They can improve indoor air quality by scrubbing pollutants, increasing relative humidity and decreasing allergy-provoking dust accumulation. Just remember to take extra care to keep the plants alive!
  • Family loses home in devastating fire on Christmas Eve
    Family loses home in devastating fire on Christmas Eve
    A local family is working to figure out what to do next after a Christmas Eve fire destroyed their home. They’re now staying at a Cherokee County hotel and met with Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant at the remains of their home where they said they remain grateful and hopeful.  Melinda Jordan walked Diamant around the burned-out home outside Ball Ground, which she’d shared with her parents and nephew for the last 20 years.  “I don’t have words. I don’t have words,” Jordan said. Jordan thinks the Christmas Eve fire started in the kitchen. “This came at the worst time of the year, as with everyone else, with Christmas you hardly have any money left over after buying Christmas presents, and everything we had for Christmas was in the house. Everything we were given, or had got to give, was in the house. It was all destroyed,” Jordan said. The family was out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when fire broke out, so no was home.  'If we had been at home at the time, I don’t think that either one of us would have made it out of the fire alive,” Jordan said. And while her family survived, when she returned home, she learned her three dogs did not. “I was praying to God that my babies had gotten out, but unfortunately, all three of them passed away in the fire,” Jordan said. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shows off mouthwatering Christmas meal What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day AFTER Christmas? Ga. cuts food stamps for thousands with new system tracking recipients A devastating loss for Jordan , but in the spirit of the holiday, she said her community is coming to help. “I’ve got friends all over Facebook asking, ‘OK, what do you need? What can I help you with?’ So I have all my friends and family are rallying around me,” Jordan said. Jordan calls this a source of strength. “I’m extremely grateful. That’s the only thing keeping me going,” Jordan said. It turns out, this wasn’t the first home the Jordan family lost to a fire at Christmas time. Jordan was just 9 years old the last time. Jordan said she does have insurance which will help with the hotel and ultimately a new home. You can donate to the family by clicking HERE.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.