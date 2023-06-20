Johns Creek residents research historical gravesite where slaves are buried

People across the country are celebrated Juneteenth on Monday, which marks the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free.

According to The Associated Press, for generations, African Americans have recognized “the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.”

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to set aside Juneteenth, or June 19th, as a federal holiday.

“The celebrations began with enslaved people in Galveston, Texas,” The AP reports. “Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places in the South until the Civil War ended in 1865.”

The AP adds that even after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, “some white people who had profited from their unpaid labor were reluctant to share the news.” On June 19, 1865, news that the war had ended and slaves were free finally reached Galveston when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in the Gulf Coast city. The AP reports that Granger delivered General Order No. 3, which said:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

Galveston’s now-free people started celebrating Juneteenth the next year, “an observance that has continued and spread around the world,” The AP explains. Read more here.

“I am related to, I believe, 80% of the people here,” Sabrina Aquell said.

Aquell said her family tree is deeply rooted at the Macedonia African Methodist Church Cemetery in Johns Creek.

“Most of the people buried here are related to me. The Osleys, you’ll see a lot of those headstones,” she said.

The land is tucked away in the forest off State Bridge Road.

Aquell said her grandfather, Sam Jones, is buried here but after that, the history is lost. “We can’t find Sam Jones’s mother,” she said.

But she knows her family is here.

“As this was a part of a plantation, they were burying slaves up here long before the fence was here and the houses were there,” Kirk Canaday, with Descendants of Macedonia Cemetery, said.

Canaday is a local historian and has been researching the cemetery and its history for years. Canaday said George Morgan Waters owned the plantation.

He showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the map of the area. The map shows the burial sites they have found thus far, but he believes there are more.

“One of those problems here is when you’re looking for older graves if people are in the ground without a casket, you’re not going to see the depressions,” he said.

Canaday added, “People were alive. They were working in this area. [During Juneteenth], oh yeah, they were here. This plantation was here.

“There’s a narrative here in Johns Creek, where their narrative is, they talk about the early family settling here. One of them has the same last name as you, Spruill.”

Now, many say during slavery, the history was not officially written down but passed from generation to generation verbally.

That’s why family members who have relatives here at this cemetery say it’s important to document this history.

“So really it’s like we’re standing on historical ground?” Spruill asked. “We’re standing on sacred ground.” Aquell replied, “Yes, you are.”

