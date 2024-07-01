Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum planning film festival for Carter’s 100th birthday

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 in October and plans are already underway for his birthday celebration.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum announced this week it will have a film festival in honor of his 100th birthday.

The Plaza Theater and Atlanta Film Society will choose some of Carter’s favorite films that he watched throughout his time in the White House.

The full list of films will be released at a later date, but you can go ahead and mark your calendars for Sept. 28. The museum will offer free admission on the Saturday before Carter’s birthday on Oct. 1.

The museum will show at least four films throughout the day and a fifth feature outdoors that Saturday night.

Carter, 99, entered hospice care more than 16 months ago in Feb. 2023. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years and former first lady, died months later in November after a battle with dementia.

Jimmy Carter’s grandson gave an update on the former president’s health last month, saying he is “experiencing the world as best he can.”

“I told him, I said: ‘Pawpaw, you know, when people ask me how you’re doing I say, ‘honestly I don’t know,’” Jason Carter told Southern Living. “And he kind of smiled and he said ‘I don’t know, myself.’”