Jeannie Mai accuses Jeezy of cheating, he says she’s gatekeeping their child, court documents say

ATLANTA — In the latest round of back and forth between Atlanta rapper Jeezy and his wife, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jeezy has submitted a request for a temporary custody hearing, claiming Mai is “gatekeeping” their child.

Hours later, Mai filed a counterclaim accusing Jeezy of infidelity and stated that she is seeking “primary temporary and permanent physical custody” of their child until a parenting plan can be worked out between the two, according to court documents obtained by our partners at Channel 2 Action News.

The rapper filed for divorce in September after just two years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins said their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope for reconciliation.”

According to the rapper’s filing on Nov. 30, since initiating divorce proceedings, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter has been staying with Jeannie Mai at their Los Angeles home. Attorneys for Jeezy claim that although the couple had agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, the lack of consistency and stability of the schedule has now become “stressful” to the child.

“The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the filing states.

In his original divorce filing, Jeezy said he was seeking joint custody of the couple’s daughter. Thursday’s filing does state that Jeezy does not think Jeannie Mai is acting maliciously or with harmful intent, but still insists that she is acting as a gatekeeper in regards to his relationship with their child.

Jeezy is requesting a hearing to set a parenting schedule that is in the best interest of the child.

In Mai’s filing, she insinuated that Jeezy cheated on her. The document states that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement before they were married and went on to say that “the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement regarding infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said Prenuptial Agreement.”

The document also claims that Jeezy and Mai were not separated when he filed for divorce, despite Jeezy’s initial claims.





©2023 Cox Media Group