Jamie Foxx ‘looks and feels fantastic’ as he’s spotted finishing Netflix movie in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx is back in Atlanta finishing the Netflix movie “Back in Action” that he was working on when he was hospitalized some 10 months ago.

Entertainment Tonight obtained photos of Foxx and Cameron Diaz on site in Atlanta finishing scenes for the movie that was delayed by Foxx’s illness.

“Foxx and Diaz were filming a physical scene in which they had to jump out of a van and run into a building, proving that the actor is on the mend from last year’s ailment,” ET reported.

Foxx was rushed to an Atlanta hospital in April for an ailment that has yet to be made public.

During the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in December, Foxx surprised the audience and showed up in person to accept an award.

It was the first time he had spoken publicly about his health scare.

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different,” Foxx said. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

Foxx spent a few weeks in an Atlanta hospital before moving to a rehab facility in Chicago.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost... When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Foxx said. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, so I didn’t know where I was going. S***, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin, ‘C’mon, now,’” Foxx said during his acceptance speech.

A source told People Magazine that Foxx wanted to see the movie through to the end.

“For Jamie, the show must go on and he has always been eager to see this project completed,” the source said.

“Jamie is indeed back on set and shooting through February,” another source told People. “He looks and feels fantastic.”

