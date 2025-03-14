Jailhouse fentanyl dealer sentenced to life for killing two inmates

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County inmate has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of supplying fentanyl that led to the deaths of two fellow inmates.

Harry Fomby, 54, was convicted of felony murder and violating Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act in connection to the deaths of Corey Bryant, 22, and Ian Longshore, 36. Both men were found dead in their jail cells in September 2021.

According to investigators, multiple inmates reported that Fomby had smuggled the drugs into the facility. Their testimonies played a key role in securing his conviction.

Fomby’s sentence shows how dangerous fentanyl is in jails.