Local

It’s now cheaper to rent than buy in the 50 largest US Metro areas, reports show

By WSB-TV

Unaffordable housing: It's cheaper to rent than buy in metro Atlanta

By WSB-TV

ATLANTA — The 50 largest metro areas in America all have at least one thing in common, it is more expensive to buy a starter home than rent on a month-to-month basis.

The report from Realtor.com examined the 50 top metro areas and compared the median monthly payment for a starter home with apartments.

“We found that in all 50 of the 50 largest us metros, it is more affordable to rent than to buy a home in today’s market,” says Hannah Jones, Realtor.com senior economic research analyst. “A combination of elevated mortgage rates and climbing home prices have made it such that buying a home is just so much more expensive than renting in a majority of us.”

The report found that Atlanta was in the middle of the pack. The average monthly payment for a starter home costs around $840 more a month than renting.

“We saw the cost of purchasing a home that monthly payment is 52 percent higher than the rent,” Jones said.

Those numbers are not a surprise to Cedric Thomas.

“You see the prices...$400,000, $500,000, starting at $700′s,” Thomas said. “It’s not even worth looking at it because you couldn’t even afford it.”

Thomas is 26 and college-educated but does not know if homeownership will ever be in his future.

“I did want to own a home, but getting older, it’s getting less and less feasible. It’s looking like renting is the better option all around,” Thomas said.

He says the American dream of owning a home with a white picket fence may be long gone and replaced with something much more basic.

“It’s now if you have a place to call your own...that’s the dream at this point. Just affording to move out of your mother’s house is the American dream,” Thomas said.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!