‘It’s not Fear Factor:’ Chrisley children say parents living with snakes, no AC in prison

ATLANTA — Apparently, it’s not all sunshine and lollypops for former Georgia reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley as they continue to serve their sentences in federal prison, according to their children.

On the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, her brother Chase joined her, and the two talked about what they called “inhumane conditions’ that their parents were living in.

“You went and saw Dad, and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility,” Savannah said during their chat.

“It’s a nightmare,” Chase said.

“They both have no air conditioning,” Chase said. “They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

“I don’t care if you killed somebody if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase said.

Savannah said that Julie “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, around her bed.”

Chase clarified that they were not actually rattlesnakes, but still a poisonous species of snake.

“At the end of the day, it’s my parents. I mean, I don’t [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them,” Chase said. “[People] don’t have any sympathy until they’re in the situation and it’s their loved one.”

Savannah said that it’s been hard watching her parents in prison.

“It’s just crazy to sit and watch Mom and Dad go through that,” she said. “But luckily, they have the fight in them.”

“Air conditioning is the least of it whenever you’ve got black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes,” Savannah said.

“It’s not ‘Fear Factor,’” Chase responded.

Savannah said despite their incarceration, her parents’ love for each other has remained solid.

“They’re strong, and they have remained loyal to each other. They love each other,” Chase said. “They are strong individuals. They weren’t built to break and this, for damn sure, isn’t going to break them.”

The Chrisleys, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

Both were ordered to report to separate Florida prisons on Jan. 17. However, Julie Chrisley was instead taken to a prison in Kentucky.

The Christleys have maintained their innocence since being brought up on charges in 2019.

Fox News asked for a comment from both prisons about the claims made by Savannah and Chase Chrisley, both so far have gotten no response.

©2023 Cox Media Group