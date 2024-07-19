Local

‘It’s heinous:’ Animal services zeroing in on Cobb County animal abuse suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Cobb County dog abuse

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Channel 2 Action News investigation could soon lead to the arrest of a Cobb County animal abuse suspect.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell first broke the story on Thursday.

After that Thursday story, tips poured in, leading investigators to several leads.

Investigators now know where the man who was seen on video abusing a dog lives.

Sources told Channel 2 Action News that the man could be arrested as soon as Friday.

Newell spoke to Cobb County Detective David Whitley on Thursday who said he was busy trying to identify the man seen on video.

“It’s heinous. I believe that happens on a normal basis. That’s really why we need to identify this guy,” Whitley said.

Whitley says he received numerous tips in the last day.

Now, he knows where the dog’s owner lives in Cobb County.

Whitley says charges and warrants could be issued by the end of this weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!