‘It’s heinous:’ Animal services zeroing in on Cobb County animal abuse suspect

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Channel 2 Action News investigation could soon lead to the arrest of a Cobb County animal abuse suspect.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell first broke the story on Thursday.

After that Thursday story, tips poured in, leading investigators to several leads.

Investigators now know where the man who was seen on video abusing a dog lives.

Sources told Channel 2 Action News that the man could be arrested as soon as Friday.

Newell spoke to Cobb County Detective David Whitley on Thursday who said he was busy trying to identify the man seen on video.

“It’s heinous. I believe that happens on a normal basis. That’s really why we need to identify this guy,” Whitley said.

Whitley says he received numerous tips in the last day.

Now, he knows where the dog’s owner lives in Cobb County.

Whitley says charges and warrants could be issued by the end of this weekend.