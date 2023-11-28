It’s Giving Tuesday. Here’s how you can give back to your favorite charities

ATLANTA — This is your time to give back and help the local community with Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement where people can choose to do good. GA Gives was created in 2012 as a way to connect Georgians to nonprofits.

Now, in partnership with the global #GivingTuesday movement, it has become Georgia’s biggest day of giving.

Last year, more than $4 million were donated by tens of thousands of donors to more than a 1,000 Georgia charities.

Your generosity keeps our communities strong. Click here to donate whatever you can.

©2023 Cox Media Group