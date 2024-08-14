It’s been 13 years, but Chick-fil-A is welcoming back a fan favorite milkshake

ATLANTA — Name a more Southern dessert than banana pudding.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has announced that after more than a decade off the menu, fan favorite Banana Pudding Milkshake is making its return.

The seasonal milkshake first debuted back in 2011 and hasn’t been on the menu since...until now.

Atlanta’s favorite fast food chain announced that the shake will be back in stock starting Aug. 26.

To keep the banana theme, they’re also debuting an ap-peel-ing new Banana Frosted Coffee.

That’s not all that’s returning to the menu. Later this month, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return after making its debut last year.

The sandwich features the iconic chicken filet, in its original or spicy variety, pimiento cheese, honey and jalapeños.

“Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional,” said Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!”