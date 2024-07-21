IT outage leaves stranded passengers at Hartsfield Jackson asking questions

ATLANTA — Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are asking why airlines are not paying for hotels and food during the IT outage that led to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

“There were people laying in every nook and cranny. It was crazy. I travel a fair amount, and I have never dealt with this before,” said Daniel Delgado.

Delgado and his family, including three children, had to sleep on the airport floor over the weekend. He said hotels were booked, and rental cars were sold out.

They have a friend making a 13-hour trip to pick them up and bring them closer to home.

Another passenger, Eiryn Mortellao, called a family member.

“I decided to just have my husband drive here to pick me up and drive home,” said Mortellao.

Georgia Institute of Technology Professor Laurie Garrow is an aviation expert.

She said it will take days more for airlines to catch up.

“Based on what I’ve seen today, we’re probably look at recovery into Sunday, Monday for Delta and some of the other airlines,” said Garrow.

She does not think passengers will be eligible for refunds on lost expenses.

“I do not. Not in this case,” said Garrow.

She said some airlines may argue the technology error is not their fault. However, she said airlines are offering vouchers to some people voluntarily, and some are providing waivers.

That means a passenger can cancel their flight and use the money they spent on that ticket for a future flight.

The Department of Transportation proposed a new rule in April that requires reimbursements for significant delays and cancellations. However, that is not in effect here yet.

As of Sunday morning, there were 195 flights canceled and 92 flights delayed.







