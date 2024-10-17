Local

‘It gives me the creeps:’ Gwinnett County man arrested for second time in months after groping women

Miles Couch

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in jail for the second time since July for allegedly groping women after telling them that spiders were on them.

Miles Couch, 29, appeared before a judge Thursday morning but remains in jail without bond facing multiple counts of sexual battery and elder abuse.

“It gives me the creeps just thinking about it again,” said one 76-year-old victim who asked not to be identified.

She says she was inside the Goodwill store on Pleasant Hill Road in August when Couch used the same trick that he is accused of using before groping all of his alleged victims.

