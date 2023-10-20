Israeli couple visiting Atlanta can’t get flight home due to war

ATLANTA — While more than a million people are trying to escape the region, one metro Atlanta couple is trying to get to Israel where they live.

“Right now, we’re basically stuck here. Our flight was canceled and we’re trying to book a flight back to get home,” said Jordan Sokolic.

They came to Atlanta to see his parents for the Jewish holidays and now, they’re stuck here because of the war back home.

They’re simply wondering if their home and other family members are okay.

“I know that my neighborhood as far as a week ago is okay. We’re checking in with friends and family,” said Sokolic.

Sokolic said there is destruction everywhere and the war is impacting everyone.

“We’re really just shattered by the atrocities and things that we’ve seen. I always believe in coexistence. I always believe that we can live together,” he said. “And when things like this happen, Hamas doesn’t differentiate between civilians and militants. They took women hostage and they killed children.”

As of Thursday night, the couple is still looking at airlines and trying to book a flight back home.





