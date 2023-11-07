Israel Defense Forces soldier sends message to family in Atlanta before being killed in Jerusalem

ATLANTA — “Shabbat Shalom everyone,” Rose Lubin says in a now-viral video taken last Friday.

The video was captured by her cousin Dov Halpern, as a message to be sent to their family in Atlanta.

“She was a lively, poised, confident, just an amazing person,” says Rose’s great uncle Rick Halpern.

The video is the last known image of Sgt. Rose Lubin.

According to news agencies in Israel, a terrorist stabbed the 20-year-old Rose to death Monday morning.

“It’s a void that will never be filled,” Halpern said.

Lubin was raised in Georgia. Her great-uncle says she would write and perform her own musicals, and she even joined the high school wrestling team.

“She was a tough cookie. Sweet as could be, but had a tough side to her,” Halpern said.

After graduating from Dunwoody High School, Rick says Rose wanted to go to Israel to join the Israeli Defense Forces. Rick says after joining the IDF, she volunteered to serve at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

“She insisted on being there. She wanted to be there. She wanted to be involved in protecting Jews, going to the Western Wall to pray,” Halpern said.

After the attack, her family grieves thousands of miles away.

Rose’s last words in the video taken by her cousin were a message for her family.

“That I love everyone—thank you for the support,” she said.

